Arts & Culture

Not My Job: 'BoJack Horseman' Creator Gets Quizzed On Centaurs

Published September 2, 2017 at 10:42 AM CDT
Raphael Bob-Waksberg speaks during the Netflix showrunners panel at the 2015 Summer TCA Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg had a friend who liked to draw people with animal heads, so he did what anyone would do: He created an animated TV show about a washed-up '90s sitcom star who happens to be a horse, sold it to Netflix, and now BoJack Horseman is so successful it's been banned in China. The fourth season debuts September 8.

We've invited Bob-Waksberg to answer three questions about centaurs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

