Arts & Culture

Gordi On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published September 5, 2017 at 12:41 PM CDT
Gordi performs at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia for a WXPN Free At Noon concert.
In this session, we welcome Gordi to World Cafe. The Australian singer-songwriter just released her lush full-length debut, which she created while working her way through medical school. In fact, when we spoke in August, she was just a few weeks away from her final exams.

Gordi's music is what you might call "folktronica" — you rarely hear her voice without any sort of digital effect — but it sounds miraculously analog and human. It's a feel reminiscent of Bon Iver; they're labelmates, and Gordi sees Bon Iver as a sonic soulmate of sorts. You'll hear her cover a Bon Iver tune here, as well as a song by fellow Australian Courtney Barnett.

Both covers speak to Gordi's philosophy on writing her own original material: that no matter how much you dress a song up in production or electronic sounds, at its core it should be just as powerful when played on an acoustic guitar around a campfire. Lean in and listen closely to Gordi's live performance of her song "Heaven I Know" as she builds the mix from the ground up. Gordi starts by looping her whispered voice as she counts to three. Hear it now in the player above and watch her performance of "All The Light We Cannot See" in the VuHaus video below.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
