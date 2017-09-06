© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Thistle & Shamrock: Mícheál Ó Domhnaill

Published September 6, 2017 at 2:23 PM CDT
This week's show is a tribute to Mícheál Ó Domhnaill (right), seen here with Kevin Burke, whom he recorded with.
In this episode, we remember Mícheál Ó Domhnaill, one of Ireland's most influential artists, with the music he recorded and produced over three decades. Host Fiona Ritchie features legendary Celtic music groups of which Domhnaill was a member — Skara Brae, The Bothy Band, Relativity and Nightnoise — along with other recordings featuring the guitarist, producer, composer and singer who contributed to over 100 albums.

