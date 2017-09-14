© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Bruce Cockburn On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published September 14, 2017 at 3:55 PM CDT
On the coattails of releasing his new album Bone on Bone, the Canadian troubadour Bruce Cockburn joins World Cafe for a performance and interview.

This is Cockburn's 33rd record, and it rings out with the expert craft of a legend who will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next week. But Cockburn's lyrics have the urgent feel of a passionate artist just starting out. And if you listen to his intricate, lightning-fast guitar work, you'd have no idea that Cockburn is in his seventies and that his hands that have been worked to the bone for decades.

Bone on Bone is Cockburn's first release since the album Small Source of Comfort, which came out in 2011 — the same year his youngest daughter was born. In 2014, Cockburn released a memoir called Rumours of Glory where he reflected on a career that includes writing songs like "Wondering Where the Lions Are" and "Pacing the Cage." When he finished writing the book, Cockburn wasn't sure he would return to writing songs. We'll talk about why he felt that way and what changed. But first, we start with a live performance of "States I'm In," a song from his latest record. Listen in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
