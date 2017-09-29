Tony Caramia On Piano Jazz

Tony Caramia is a world-class pianist and educator currently teaching at the Eastman School of Music, where he is director of Piano Pedagogy Studies and coordinator of the Class Piano program. Caramia is skilled in both classical and jazz, but has an affinity for ragtime, with a particular interest in British composer and pianist Billy Mayerl. Marian McPartland got her start in the music business when she joined Mayerl's piano quartet in England in the late 1930s. On this 2003 episode of Piano Jazz, Caramia plays a famous Mayerl melody, "Marigold."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2003.

SET LIST

"Here's That Rainy Day" (Van Heusen, Burke)

"Blues in the Night" (Arlen, Mercer)

"Summertime" (Gershwin)

"Angel Eyes" (Dennis, Brent)

"Meditation" (Jobim)

"Marigold" (Mayerl)

"Autumn Crocus" (Mayerl)

"Mellow Tone" (Ellington)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.