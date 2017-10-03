St. Vincent's 'Los Ageless' Video Is Nightmare Fuel In Pepto Pink

St. Vincent's "Los Ageless" is a thumping piece of electro-rock thwacked by drum machines, wobbly bass synth and Annie Clark's signature Ernie Ball guitar. "How can anybody have you and lose you — and not lose your mind, too?" she sings in the desperate and claustrophobic chorus. In a new video, that unhinged love is manifested in weird, gross and silly visuals.

Willo Perron — who's also handled creative direction for The xx, Rihanna and Kanye West — coats "Los Ageless" in Pepto pinks, mounds of shredded orange paper piling into a purple room and green, creeping goo. Clark gets blown away (a la Maxell), is wrapped in plastic surgery bandages, and, in a moment that nods to Terry Gilliam's dystopian masterpiece Brazil, her cheeks are stretched out like wings of plastic skin. Nightmare fuel in soft hues.

MASSEDUCTION comes out Oct. 13 via . St. Vincent goes starting Oct. 7, kicked off by "St. Vincent: Fear The Future" in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.