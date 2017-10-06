© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Lo Moon, Live In Concert

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published October 6, 2017 at 10:32 AM CDT
Lo Moon performs during a Live At Noon concert.

Los Angeles band Lo Moon has been on our radar since a Chris Walla (of Death Cab For Cutie fame) produced its single, "Loveless," a year ago.

Since then, they've teased their fans with another single, "This Is It," and been selected as one of three artists for public radio's emerging artist series, Slingshot.

On Friday, the Lo Moon travels east to join us for a concert at WXPN's World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Don't miss your chance to catch this mysterious group's live performance.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
