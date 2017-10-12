© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Stream World Cafe's Friday The 13th Playlist

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published October 12, 2017 at 3:16 PM CDT
It's Friday the 13th, watch out for black cats!
The second Friday the 13th of 2017 is upon us, so we've assembled a playlist of songs for the superstitious and non-superstitious alike.

If you have even a tinge of concern, we would urge you to avoid black cats, walking under ladders, opening umbrellas in doors, and definitely do not accept any invitations to cookouts, late-night bonfires or sleep over trips to Camp Crystal Lake.

With music by Stevie Wonder, Howlin' Wolf, Harold Melvin & The Bluenotes, and Johnny Cash, we hope you enjoy our Friday the 13th Spotify playlist.

Arts & Culture
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
