Arts & Culture

Lo Moon On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published October 13, 2017 at 5:00 AM CDT
Lo Moon perform live at WXPN's Free At Noon Concert - recorded live for World Cafe.
Talk about building a buzz! Slingshot artist Lo Moon wowed us with its first single "Loveless" in September 2016. They let it percolate for a good eight months before unleashing its follow-up single, "This is It" in May. And today, they give us "Thorns" — the third single off a debut album to be released in early 2018. Suffice it to say, this is a new band that's taking time to get it right.

Mystery is a word you'll find in nearly every article about the L.A. band. And while online Lo Moon seems to be defined by its mystique, in performance Lo Moon is defined by its dynamics – the ability to rise and retreat, build and take away. For proof, check out their live performance of "Thorns" in the video below.

In the player above, you'll hear that new track, along with my chat with Lo Moon's lead singer Matt Lowell. We talked about the patience it requires to hold off on releasing your debut while being so hyped, plus how he felt about the Los Angeles Times calling Lo Moon "one of those young bands that seemed to come out of nowhere, fully formed" even though they've been plugging away at their sound for years. And, Lowell reveals Lo Moon's unlikely soccer-tastic warm-up routine.

After you enjoy their session, check out the studio version of "Thorns" below, fresh and ready for your daily playlist.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
