Bill Kirchen on Mountain Stage.

Rock-a-billy legend Bill Kirchen makes his fifth appearance on Mountain Stage,recorded live during the Augusta Heritage Festival on the campus of Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, W.Va. One of the masters of the telecaster, Kirchen was a co-founder of the original "Americana" band Commander Cody & The Lost Planet Airmen, whose cover of Charlie Ryan's 1955 ditty "Hot Rod Lincoln" cemented the band's status as a provider of Western swing'n good times.

Bill Kirchen's latest album with Austin de Lone (whose band Eggs Over Easy was one of the forerunners of British pub rock) is titled Transatlanticana, available now via Red House Records.

SET LIST

"The Hounds of the Bakersfield"

"Rocks into Sand"

"Hillbilly Truck Driving Man"

"Wine, Wine, Wine"

"The Times They Are A-Changin'"

