Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Shark Tank'

A while ago, I heard a rumor that Tamara Keith — NPR White House correspondent and a core member of the NPR Politics Podcast team — enjoyed ABC's Shark Tank. This information was filed under "HUH," where I keep many interesting tidbits.

Finally, we get to make use of this fact this week as Tamara joins our panel to talk about watching inventors step up to ask people like Mark Cuban and "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner to invest in their businesses. While Tamara and I were old hands at watching Shark Tank, Stephen Thompson and Glen Weldon were new at it, so this discussion includes some veteran opinions, some newbie reactions (which, it is safe to say, vary), and some analysis of what makes this a show that, for good or for ill, has been a success.

