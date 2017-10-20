© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World Cafe Nashville: Devon Gilfillian

XPN | By Ann Powers
Published October 20, 2017 at 4:00 AM CDT
Growing up outside Philadelphia, Devon Gilfillian learned about the working musician's life from his father, a singer and percussionist in a beloved local party band. He found his own path as a singer-songwriter and moved to Nashville just a few years ago, in hopes of finding a community appreciative of his blend of social consciousness, rootsy melodies and soulful grooves. Like so many before him, Gilfillian found those peers while waiting tables in a popular local venue, where he also absorbed the musical lessons of the stars who stopped by on tour.

Living in a group house with the young players who eventually became his band, Gilfillian has built a following playing residencies in clubs like the Family Wash. His self-released, self-titled debut EP captures his exuberance and musical openness, setting the stage for what promises to be a brilliant career. Gilfillian and his band joined us for a studio session at Nashville's Sound Stage Studios.

Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
