Join KEXP At 2017 Iceland Airwaves Music Festival

Join KEXP as the Seattle public radio station returns to the land of fire and ice, broadcasting live from KEX Hostel (no, that's not a typo) in Reykjavik for the Iceland Airwaves Music Festival.

KEXP's international broadcast featured 16 exclusive performances live on air from Nov. 2 to 5. Sets from all days were streamed with live video on KEXP's Facebook page. Click on the names of the artists below to view the performances.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST – Bangoura Band

2 p.m. PST/ 5 p.m. EST – Kiasmos

Wednesday, Nov. 1

6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST – Between Mountains

8:30 a.m PST/ 11:30 a.m. EST – Sóley

11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST – GusGus

1:30 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. EST – Hatari

Thursday, Nov. 2

6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST – JFDR

8:30 a.m PST/ 11:30 a.m. EST – Par-Ðar

11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST – Glintshake

1:30 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. EST – Hórmónar

Friday, Nov. 3

6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST – Mikko Joensuu

8:30 a.m PST/ 11:30 a.m. EST – Gordi

11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST – Fai Baba

1:30 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. EST – Högni

Saturday, Nov. 4

6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST – Megas

8 a.m PST/ 11:30 a.m. EST – Lido Pimienta

10 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST – GlerAkur

12 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. EST – HAM

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .