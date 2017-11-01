Join KEXP At 2017 Iceland Airwaves Music Festival
Join KEXP as the Seattle public radio station returns to the land of fire and ice, broadcasting live from KEX Hostel (no, that's not a typo) in Reykjavik for the Iceland Airwaves Music Festival.
KEXP's international broadcast featured 16 exclusive performances live on air from Nov. 2 to 5. Sets from all days were streamed with live video on KEXP's Facebook page. Click on the names of the artists below to view the performances.
Tuesday, Oct. 31
1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST – Bangoura Band
2 p.m. PST/ 5 p.m. EST – Kiasmos
Wednesday, Nov. 1
6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST – Between Mountains
8:30 a.m PST/ 11:30 a.m. EST – Sóley
11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST – GusGus
1:30 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. EST – Hatari
Thursday, Nov. 2
6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST – JFDR
8:30 a.m PST/ 11:30 a.m. EST – Par-Ðar
11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST – Glintshake
1:30 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. EST – Hórmónar
Friday, Nov. 3
6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST – Mikko Joensuu
8:30 a.m PST/ 11:30 a.m. EST – Gordi
11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST – Fai Baba
1:30 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. EST – Högni
Saturday, Nov. 4
6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST – Megas
8 a.m PST/ 11:30 a.m. EST – Lido Pimienta
10 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST – GlerAkur
12 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. EST – HAM
