World Cafe Nashville: Cale Tyson

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published November 6, 2017 at 9:00 AM CST
Growing up in Fort Worth, Texas, Cale Tyson felt no love for his parents' taste in country — he was more of a screamo kind of a kid. His 14-year-old self was, as he puts, certain that there was "was no way in hell I will ever like, or play, country music."

In the end, Cale not only came around to his parents' tastes, he ended up moving to Nashville and making a couple honky tonk records. Those have been followed by his latest release, a straight-up country-soul offering he's namedCareless Soul.

We'll talk about what it's like to be a working musician in Nashville, plus the "American cowboy" persona Cale felt he had to adopt to promote his record overseas, and that moment where you think you're writing a song about your friend's relationship woes, but realize – whoops – you're singing about yourself.

We recorded this session with Cale at Sound Stage Studios in Nashville, during AmericanaFest. Cale Tyson started us off with the first song on Careless Soul.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
