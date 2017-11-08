© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Grandaddy On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published November 8, 2017 at 12:01 PM CST
Grandaddy performs at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, which was recorded for this World Cafe session.
Grandaddy performs at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, which was recorded for this World Cafe session.

This past spring Grandaddy released its first album since taking a 10-year hiatus. It's called Last Place, and features everything that has made Grandaddy great since they formed and released their first cassette tape in 1992 — the meeting of fuzzed-out indie rock and the lo-fi psychedelia of video games.

We recorded Grandaddy's session in March of this year. A couple months later, the band's bass player Kevin Garcia died after suffering a stroke. After his passing, frontman Jason Lytle said this about Kevin: "He was an actual angel. He navigated life with a grace, a generosity and a kindness that was utterly unique. And contagious. He is loved so deeply by so many."

Kevin plays bass on this recording, and we're sending it out to his bandmates and his family in his memory. All three songs you're going to hear are off Grandaddy's latest album, Last Place — performed live in front of an audience for World Cafe, starting with "Way We Won't."

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger