Benjamin Zander: How Does Music Transform Us?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published November 10, 2017 at 8:19 AM CST

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episodeHow Art Changes Us.

About Benjamin Zander's TED Talk

Years of conducting a world-famous orchestra have shown Benjamin Zander the power of classical music. He says music speaks to our emotions — and has the ability to reach everybody.

About Benjamin Zander

Benjamin Zander is the Grammy-nominated conductor of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, which he founded in 1979.

He also conducts the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. In addition, Zander travels all over the world as a guest conductor and leadership speaker. He is the co-author of The Art of Possibility.

