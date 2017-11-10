© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Titus Kaphar: How Can We Address Centuries of Racism In Art?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published November 10, 2017 at 8:19 AM CST

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeHow Art Changes Us.

About Titus Kaphar's TED Talk

Western art contains countless paintings and sculptures that reveal a painful history of racism. We can't erase that history, but artist Titus Kaphar has begun the long and hard work of amending it.

About Titus Kaphar

Titus Kaphar is a painter and a sculptor. His work explores and wrestles with our long history of slavery and racism. He often borrows from the historical canon, and then alters the work in some way. Using techniques like cutting, crumpling, shredding, erasing and more, Kaphar creates art that nods to history's untold narratives and reveal its unspoken truths.

Kaphar is the founder and CEO of the PostMasters Project, an arts incubator in New Haven, Connecticut.

1 of 3  — Titus Kaphar: Shifting The Gaze
Titus Kaphar: Shifting The Gaze
/ Titus Kaphar. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.
2 of 3  — Titus Kaphar: Drawing The Blinds
Titus Kaphar: Drawing The Blinds
/ Titus Kaphar. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.
3 of 3  — Titus Kaphar: Space To Forget
Titus Kaphar: Space To Forget
/ Titus Kaphar. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.

