Leilani Schweitzer: How Can Hospitals Be More Transparent About Medical Errors?

Leilani Schweitzer lost her son due to a medical error. She says the hospital's honesty and openness helped her heal. She now works to provide that level of honesty to patients at the same hospital.

Leilani Schweitzer is a patient liaison for Stanford University Hospital's Risk Management.

She uses her own tragic experience to help families and hospitals navigate the complicated emotions and legal issues associated with medical errors.

She advocates greater disclosure and transparency in health care.

