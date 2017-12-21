Pere Ubu on Mountain Stage

The eccentric rock band Pere Ubu made an appearance on Mountain Stage in October of 1991. It returned, 26 years later, with a rejuvenated line-up and songs from a new album, 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo.

One of the most creative, interesting, artistic and fascinating bands in all popular music, Pere Ubu emerged from Cleveland, Ohio in the late 1970s and inspired alt-rockers for decades to come, providing a high-water mark for rock music that abides by no conventions.

Vocalist and bandleader David Thomas uses his voice not only to express his lyrics ("The things that we had / The good and the bad / Now it's parking lots," from "Breathe"), but as a deft instrument as well. Listen for his wail during "Howl" and his low growl during "Prison Of The Senses."

"It ain't for everybody," host Larry Groce said after this set, "but it's for me."

Joining Thomas on this set, recorded in November 2017, are Robert Wheeler (digital and analog synthesizers, theremin), Kristof Han (lap steel), Michele Temple (bass, vocals), Gary Siperko (guitar) and Steve Mehlman (drums, vocals).

SET LIST

"Slow Walkin' Daddy"

"Breathe"

"Monkey Bizness"

"Carnival"

"Howl"

"Prison Of The Senses"

