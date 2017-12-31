© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Toast Of The Nation 2018

Published December 31, 2017 at 7:33 AM CST
Dayme Arocena's performance at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest is featured in this year's <em>Toast of the Nation</em>.
Dayme Arocena's performance at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest is featured in this year's <em>Toast of the Nation</em>.

NPR's New Year's Eve tradition returns in this year's Toast of the Nation jazz party. Spirited and swinging, each hour of our annual all-night broadcast features a different live performance sure to get you ready for 2018.

Right now, you can enjoy all six hours of music any time of day or night — complete with festive Happy New Year messages throughout. Hosted by Christian McBride, it's the perfect complement to your holiday festivities.

Hear John Scofield's Uberjam Band at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Dayme Arocena at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, Terence Blanchard at the Tri-C JazzFest in Cleveland, the Herlin Riley Quintet at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola in New York, selections from some of the best jazz Tiny Desk Concerts and performances from Blue Note venues around the world.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 6  — John Scofield with drummer Louis Cato.
Henry Hayes / Courtesy of Berklee College of Music
2 of 6  — Dayme Arocena at the 2017 San Jose Jazz Summer Fest
Robert Birnbach / 2017 San Jose Jazz Summer Fest
3 of 6  — Terence Blanchard is the guest on this week's Piano Jazz
Henry Adebonojo / Courtesy of the artist
4 of 6  — Herlin Riley performs at a Christmas concert on Dec. 8, 2007, at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Erik Anestad / Wikipedia
5 of 6  — Esperanza Spalding performs a Tiny Desk Concert at the NPR Music offices.
Mito Habe-Evans / NPR
6 of 6  — The Fred Hersch Trio performs at Blue Note Beijing on Oct. 28, 2016.
/ Zhang Dongdong

Arts & Culture