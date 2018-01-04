© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Year, New Mix: Lucy Dacus, Typhoon, Loma, Anna Burch, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published January 4, 2018 at 6:00 AM CST
Clockwise from upper left: Anna Burch, Loma, Typhoon, Lucy Dacus
Clockwise from upper left: Anna Burch, Loma, Typhoon, Lucy Dacus

And we're back! Our first new mix of the new year includes gritty guitar rock from the band Bethlehem Steel, a sweetly seductive, pop earworm from singer Anna Burch, and an epic breakup song from Lucy Dacus.

We've also got a stunning new cut from the sprawling rock group Typhoon (you can read about and listen to their new album here). "Empiricist," from the band's upcoming album Offerings,is one in a series of meditations on how memories shape who we are — and what happens when you start to lose those memories.

Plus, singer Jonathan Meiburg of the band Shearwater and the duo known as Cross Record join together for a new project they're calling Loma. The group's upcoming, self-titled debut is full of mystery and wonder.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
