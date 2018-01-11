Phoebe Bridgers, 'Motion Sickness' (Live)

We're very proud to call Phoebe Bridgers a local artist we love. Her song "Motion Sickness" was an instant favorite and she proved her talent even further with a fantastic live performance. Bridgers is included in the latest list of artists in the Slingshot initiative, and I think it becomes clear why from watching this video.

SET LIST

"Motion Sickness"

Photos: Brian Lowe/KCRW

