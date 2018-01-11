© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Phoebe Bridgers, 'Motion Sickness' (Live)

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published January 11, 2018 at 4:00 AM CST

We're very proud to call Phoebe Bridgers a local artist we love. Her song "Motion Sickness" was an instant favorite and she proved her talent even further with a fantastic live performance. Bridgers is included in the latest list of artists in the Slingshot initiative, and I think it becomes clear why from watching this video.

SET LIST

  • "Motion Sickness"

    • Photos: Brian Lowe/KCRW

    Watch Phoebe Bridgers' full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

    Jason Bentley
