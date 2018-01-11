Songs We Love: The Shacks, 'Follow Me'

Chances are you recognize The Shacks from the iPhone 8 commercial that features the band's version of "This Strange Effect" and also stars lead singer Shannon Wise. That tune comes from a self-titled debut EP, and it's a whispery cover of a 1965 song written by Ray Davies and recorded by Dave Berry.

"Follow Me," the first song to emerge from the band's debut full-length album, Haze, offers a similar vintage feel, but with a more energetic beat and modern instrumentals. Wise delivers her characteristic vocals, this time with more harmonization than the songs on her band's EP. But the deeper guitars and stronger bass line keep the song from feeling too ethereal, and provide a necessary contrast to Wise's airy voice.

On Tuesday, The Shacks were named one of the Slingshotartists we're watching in 2018. "Follow Me" hints at an album likely to show a more developed, confident sound and to demonstrate more of the young artists' potential. With its feel-good melody, grooving beat and shimmering vocals, "Follow Me" fits nicely into a summer playlist, a long drive or whenever you need a quick pick-me-up.

Hazeis due out March 30 onBig Crown Records.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.