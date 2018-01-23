© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Cozy Winter Songs: It's An All-Winter All-Skate

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published January 23, 2018 at 3:53 PM CST
Hear "Blue Motel Room" from Joni Mitchell's<em> Hejira</em> in the World Cafe winter playlist.
Depending on where you're spending the winter, maybe you've already trudged to work through the bomb cyclone or taken an entire season to walk to your car on account of freezing rain and slippery ground. Maybe you're like, "Meh, winter. I live somewhere warm."

Whatever the forecast where you are, it's winter on the World Cafe! Check out this playlist for music by Fleet Foxes, Tori Amos, Joni Mitchell, Bon Iver and more.

As Vampire Weekend sings, "Winter's cold is too much to handle / Pincher crabs that pinch at your sandals." I don't know what that means, but it's a jam and it's in our wintry playlist.

Cozy Winter Songs Playlist:

