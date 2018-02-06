© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

For Eight Commanding Minutes, Haley Heyndrickx Finds Her Voice

By Stephen Thompson
Published February 6, 2018 at 12:56 PM CST
Haley Heynderickx.
Haley Heynderickx.

Haley Heynderickx's songs have a way of sneaking up on you: They start out spare, animated by a lone voice or a subtly snaky guitar line, only to billow out into something strange, beautiful, bracingly intense or some combination thereof. One of NPR Music's Slingshot artists, the Portland, Ore., singer hasn't even released her first album — I Need To Start A Garden comes out in March — yet she's already an utterly distinct and wonderfully nervy, idiosyncratic presence.

In the run-up to I Need To Start A Garden, Heynderickx today releases the album's third single, a slow-building eight-minute wonder called "Worth It." Opening with a few long oooooooohs that conjure images of Sharon Van Etten, "Worth It" at first seems to echo from down a hallway, only to pull in closer and closer as it rolls along, its initial tentativeness giving way to something commanding and sublime.

"I was living in a house with six women at the time and attempting to pursue music as more than a bedroom act, Heynderickx writes via email. "In this, I was struggling to find confidence and purpose in it. Writing 'Worth it' was a cathartic release at the time, just allowing myself to take up space and make as much noise as I could in our basement without driving my roommates too crazy. After several weeks, this song got carved out. It has been through a lot and it means something new to me each time I hear it. (Unfortunately, not a Missy Elliott cover.)"

I Need To Start A Gardencomes out March 2 viaMama Bird Recording Co.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson