Watch Mt. Joy's In-Studio Performance of 'Silver Lining'

The Los Angeles-via-Philadelphia rockers and NPR Slingshot artists Mt. Joy recently packed into the World Cafe Studios for an upcoming session. Formed by just-outside-of-Philly natives Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper, the band signed with Dualtone Music Group and are set to release their self-titled debut LP on March 2.

Last month, we premiered "Jenny Jenkins" and now we give a sneak preview of their session with an in-studio performance of "Silver Lining," recorded in the Cafe Studios at WXPN.

"Silver Lining" is a ridiculously catchy song about a very serious topic: the drug epidemic in America, particularly how drugs took a toll on people that Matt knew. Quinn calls it a deeply personal song with an important universal message. Despite it's subject matter, "Silver Lining" has undeniably uplifting emotional pull. Watch the in-studio performance above.

