Arts & Culture

Watch Mt. Joy's In-Studio Performance of 'Silver Lining'

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published February 7, 2018 at 2:09 PM CST

The Los Angeles-via-Philadelphia rockers and NPR Slingshot artists Mt. Joy recently packed into the World Cafe Studios for an upcoming session. Formed by just-outside-of-Philly natives Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper, the band signed with Dualtone Music Group and are set to release their self-titled debut LP on March 2.

Last month, we premiered "Jenny Jenkins" and now we give a sneak preview of their session with an in-studio performance of "Silver Lining," recorded in the Cafe Studios at WXPN.

"Silver Lining" is a ridiculously catchy song about a very serious topic: the drug epidemic in America, particularly how drugs took a toll on people that Matt knew. Quinn calls it a deeply personal song with an important universal message. Despite it's subject matter, "Silver Lining" has undeniably uplifting emotional pull. Watch the in-studio performance above.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
