New Mix: Courtney Barnett, Exitmusic, Okkervil River, More

Since releasing her incredible, 2015 debut album Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit, Courtney Barnett has released a collaboration record with Kurt Vile and a one-off single called "How To Boil An Egg." But she's back now with a new full-length solo album. Tell Me How You Really Feelis due out May 18 and we've got the first single from it, "Nameless, Faceless."

Also on the show: The long wait for new music from the brooding dreamscape duo Exitmusic is over. After releasing a stunning debut called Passagein 2012, the band largely disappeared. But Exitmusic is finally back with a worthy followup born out of heartache and loss. The Recognitionsis due out April 20 and the first single is a densely layered, soaring elegy, "I'll Never Know."

Plus, a thoughtful treatise on love and autonomy from Half Waif (former Pinegrove keyboardist Nandi Rose Plunkett's project); a 12-minute dark-drone epic from Swedish organist Anna von Hausswolff; and a surprisingly cheery new track from Okkervil River. And NPR Music's Lars Gotrich stops by to share two out-of-the-blue releases: one a brief segue into lo-fi rock from the fizzy, high-sheen pop group Kero Kero Bonito, the other a sonic evolution reminiscent of Jason Molina courtesy of L.A. composer Clint Heidorn.

