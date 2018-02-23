Juno Mac: How Does Stigma Compromise The Safety Of Sex Workers?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeConfronting Stigma.

About Juno Mac's TED Talk

Sex worker and activist Juno Mac says the current legislative models for sex work perpetuate a dangerous work environment. She explains the high social costs of letting stigma influence legislation.

About Juno Mac

Juno Mac is a sex worker and activist based in London. She works with the Sex Work Advocacy and Resistance Movement (SWARM), a collective of sex workers focused on advocating full decriminalization of sex work, campaigning for better working conditions, and educational resources for sex workers in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.