Inside The Search For Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac's Killers

Biggie and Tupac. Tupac and Biggie. It’s nearly impossible to find a list of the best rappers of all time without one or both of their names near the top.

When they were murdered within a few months of each other in 1996 and 1997, Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. weren’t just two of the biggest rappers in the world, they were two of the most famous musicians, period. So how could it be that their murders remain unsolved, nearly 20 years later?

That’s the question at the heart of the new USA drama “Unsolved,” which follows a detective who believes the two killings may have been related, and that the LAPD is hiding something about it.

He’s not the only one. Voletta Wallace, mother of Notorious B.I.G. (née Christopher Wallace), says she thinks she knows who killed her son, and the police have done nothing about it. And there have been a number of books and movies exploring other theories about the murders.

This latest show also comes at a time when Hollywood is revisiting a number of high-profile incidents from the 1990s, from the OJ Simpson trial to the murder of Gianni Versace to the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan story.

What do the mysteries of the ’90s tell us about today?

GUESTS

Cathy Scott, Crime Author, The Killing of Tupac Shakur and The Murder of Biggie Smalls; @CathyScott

