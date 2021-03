Hometown:Brooklyn, New York

Genre:Americana

Why We're Excited:Buck Meek is best known as the lead guitarist and cofounder of Big Thief, but he's also got a nice, low-key side gig going as a solo artist. On his own, he rambles and twangs through conversational, countrified, vividly detailed stories of wanderers, lost souls and dreamers.

SXSW Schedule:

March 17: Lamberts (401 W 2nd St.)

