© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Austin 100: Tank And The Bangas

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 1, 2018 at 5:23 AM CST
Tank and the Bangas

Hometown:New Orleans, Louisiana

Genre: Funk, R&B, Bounce Music

Why We're Excited:Winners of the third annual Tiny Desk Contest last spring, Tank and the Bangas' many members have spent the past year winning over the rest of the world. The band's brassily kinetic, genre-smashing energy absolutely must be witnessed live, but "Quick" shows that it's possible to contain Tank and the Bangas' immense allure on a recording, too.

SXSW Schedule:

  • March 14: NPR Music's Public Radio Showcase @ Stubb's (801 Red River St.)

  • March 15: The Gatsby (708 E. 6th St.)

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
    See stories by Stephen Thompson