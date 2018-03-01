The Austin 100: Tank And The Bangas

Hometown:New Orleans, Louisiana

Genre: Funk, R&B, Bounce Music

Why We're Excited:Winners of the third annual Tiny Desk Contest last spring, Tank and the Bangas' many members have spent the past year winning over the rest of the world. The band's brassily kinetic, genre-smashing energy absolutely must be witnessed live, but "Quick" shows that it's possible to contain Tank and the Bangas' immense allure on a recording, too.

SXSW Schedule:

March 14: NPR Music's Public Radio Showcase @ Stubb's (801 Red River St.)

March 15: The Gatsby (708 E. 6th St.)

