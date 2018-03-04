Migos Brings Trap Trendsetting To 'Saturday Night Live'

Trap over Saturday Night Liveas Migos appear as last night's musical guest.

The platinum-selling rappers weren't complete strangers to Studio 8H; Migos first appeared as a feature act on the late night comedy show last spring when they Katy Perry, but last night was the group's first holding the reins.

Introduced by the night's host, SNLfavorite Charles Barkley, the familial ATL trio first performed "Stir Fry," backed by a band and DJ while dancing in glitzy Gucci under red Chinese lanterns, a call back to the song's vocal hook and new music video. For their second song, "Narcos," the guys put on embellished leather and turned the Auto-Tune all the way up. (Takeoff delivered the best bars of the night, rapping the third verse of "Narcos" in double time.)

Both tracks appear on Migos' January album Culture II, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart its first week out.

