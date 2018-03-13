© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
South X Lullaby: Mal Blum

By Bob Boilen
Published March 13, 2018 at 1:50 PM CDT

When I told Mal Blum about the Future of Secrets art installation in which they'd be performing a South X Lullaby, Blum immediately had the perfect song.

"'See Me' is an unreleased song that will be on our next record (sometime next year)," Blum tells NPR. "It's about the disparity between how one sees oneself, or the struggle of being seen as we are, versus how others view us, which can result in an unintentional hidden self or a perpetual feeling of invisibility. Being transgender informed the song, but it's not exclusively about that."

The Future of Secrets was conceived by Sarah W. Newman in collaboration with Jessica Yurkofsky, Rachel Kalmar and . The installation, which is part of the SXSW Art Program, asks those attending to anonymously type a secret into a laptop and in exchange someone else's secret is given to you. Those secrets are then projected on a wall, which is the backdrop for this video.

Set List

  • "See Me"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Photo: Nickolai Hammar; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

