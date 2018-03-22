© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
I'm With Her On World Cafe

By Talia Schlanger
Published March 22, 2018 at 12:22 PM CDT
Each of the artists in today's trio would make a wonderful guest on World Cafe by herself. Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O'Donovan each have stunning solo albums. Many recognize Sara Watkins name from Nickel Creek, the band she started with her brother and Chris Thile. Aoife O'Donovan is one of the founders of raucous Boston bluegrass band Crooked Still. Sarah Jarosz won a Grammy for her 2016 solo album Undercurrent. Together, they are I'm With Her. And they are here.

Their debut record is called See You Around. Sarah, Sara and Aoife talk about how they got together in the first place and perform live. When each of them breaks out into a solo part, you can hear these three really distinct voices. But when they sing all together, their blend is so on point, they might as well be one person. And they're doing it all around one vocal microphone.

I'm With Her start off with a live performance of the song "Game To Lose." Hear it all in the player above.

Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
