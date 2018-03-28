© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Mélat's 'Push,' Live From Austin

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 28, 2018 at 4:03 PM CDT

Austin singer-songwriter Mélat Kassa used her hometown's recent SXSW music festival as a springboard to reach new fans from around the world. Mélat, who performs under her first name only, crafts a smart and stylish sound that's inspired by a mix of contemporary American R&B and Ethiopian pop. At the Austin Convention Center's Radio Day Stage earlier this month, she performed her standout single "Push" with the help of a stripped-down live band.

SET LIST

  • "Push"

    • CREDITS

    Producers: Matt Reilly, Rita Houston, Michele Tharp, Mark Abuzzahab, Mike Henry, Suraya Mohamed; Audio Engineer: Jake Perlman; Cameras: Kristen Riffert, Kristal Ho & Monica Fafaul; Editor: Jim O'Hara; Photo: Gus Philappas for NPR; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
