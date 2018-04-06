© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
South X Lullaby: Nilüfer Yanya

By Bob Boilen
Published April 6, 2018 at 7:16 AM CDT

For our final lullaby recording during South by Southwest 2018, we meet the London-based singer Nilüfer Yanya for her performance in the memory-filled world of Uncommon Objects. It's a shop in Austin, Texas dedicated to sentimental curiosities of a world gone by. With that in mind, the relatively new musician with a bright future tackles a tune about something old and familiar: fond memories overwhelmed by the pain of love gone wrong.

"Baby Luv" can be found on Nilüfer Yanya's 2018 release Do You Like Pain?.The EP's title is a line she repeats multiple times on "Baby Luv," while her choppy guitar punctuates a weary, clock-like rhythm. That ticking beat is then amplified by the saxophone of her bandmate, Jazzi Bobbi while a camera pans a literary world of books that all seem blood-red. Objects once shiny and proud are worn and somewhat torn, with a future as uncertain as the love in this song.

Set List

  • "Baby Luv"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Photo: Nickolai Hammar; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

