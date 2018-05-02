New Mix: Dirty Projectors, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, More

The release of Dirty Projectors' self-titled album last year came after a five-year hiatus and the departure of longtime singer Amber Coffman. The songs, which documented that departure, were heart-breaking, dark and cathartic. But frontman David Longstreth is already back with a follow-up, and brighter one at that. Lamp Lit Prose (out July 13) suggests he's emerged with a newfound optimism,and on this week's show we've got the first single from it: "Break-Thru."

Also on the show: Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks return with a sparkling reflection on growing older in America; the New York-based duo Sofi Tukker deliver lyrical dance pop with plenty of humor; Shannon & The Clams channel early-'60s pop on the band's latest album, Onion;and Valley Queen, featuring the powerful but nuanced voice of singer Natalie Carol, previews its upcoming debut album with a new single.

All that, plus the psych-folk of Chicago-based singer Jessica Risker and the wildly infectious, soul-grooving music of Red Baraat.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.