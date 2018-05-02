© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

New Mix: Dirty Projectors, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published May 2, 2018 at 10:15 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Dirty Projectors, Stephen Malkmus, Red Baraat, Valley Queen
Clockwise from upper left: Dirty Projectors, Stephen Malkmus, Red Baraat, Valley Queen

The release of Dirty Projectors' self-titled album last year came after a five-year hiatus and the departure of longtime singer Amber Coffman. The songs, which documented that departure, were heart-breaking, dark and cathartic. But frontman David Longstreth is already back with a follow-up, and brighter one at that. Lamp Lit Prose (out July 13) suggests he's emerged with a newfound optimism,and on this week's show we've got the first single from it: "Break-Thru."

Also on the show: Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks return with a sparkling reflection on growing older in America; the New York-based duo Sofi Tukker deliver lyrical dance pop with plenty of humor; Shannon & The Clams channel early-'60s pop on the band's latest album, Onion;and Valley Queen, featuring the powerful but nuanced voice of singer Natalie Carol, previews its upcoming debut album with a new single.

All that, plus the psych-folk of Chicago-based singer Jessica Risker and the wildly infectious, soul-grooving music of Red Baraat.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen