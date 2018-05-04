Don Friedman On Piano Jazz

In honor of the birthday of Don Friedman (May 4, 1935 — June 30, 2016), Piano Jazz presents this broadcast from 1996. Although Friedman first studied classical piano, he fell in love with the voice of jazz and performed with jazz greats such as Chet Baker and Buddy DeFranco.

In this session, Friedman demonstrates his unique sound on a solo of his "Waltz for Marilyn." He and McPartland duet in "Stella by Starlight," and bassist Gary Mazzaroppi joins for "How Deep is the Ocean."

Originally broadcast Winter 1996.

SET LIST

"Alone Together" (Dietz, Schwartz)

"In Your Own Sweet Way" (Brubeck)

"Yesterdays" (Harbach, Kern)

"Days of Wine and Roses" (Mancini)

"Stella by Starlight" (Washington, Young)

"Waltz for Marilyn" (Friedman)

"These Foolish Things" (Strachey, Maschwitz, Link)

"How Deep is the Ocean" (Berlin)

"Getting Sentimental Over You" (Kahn, Malneck)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.