Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: May 4

By Robin Hilton
Published May 4, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Damien Jurado's <em>The Horizon Just Laughed </em>is on our shortlist of essential albums out on May 4.

Two recurring themes run throughout the albums we're featuring on this week's New Music Friday: artists who are pushing themselves out of their comfort zones, and lots of songs that reflect on the need to be better, do better and make the world a better place. This includes the buoyant, joyful pop of English singer Frank Turner, the inspired rock of Shakey Graves, soul singer Leon Bridges, the incredibly ambitious narratives of Damien Jurado and much more.

Featured Albums:

  • Frank Turner: Be More Kind

  • Shakey Graves: Can't Wake Up

  • Lucrecia Dalt: Anticlines

  • Leon Bridges: Good Thing

  • Damien Jurado: The Horizon Just Laughed

  • Parker Milsap: Other Arrangements

  • Belly: Dove

    • Other notable releases for May 4: Gaz Coombes: World's Strongest Man,Jessica Risker: I See You Among The Stars,Pinkshinyultrablast: Miserable Miracles,Trampled By Turtles: Life Is Good On The Open Road,Lake Street Dive: Free Yourself Up,Jon Hopkins: Singularity,Eleanor Friedberger: Rebound

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
