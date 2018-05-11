Virginia Mayhew On Piano Jazz

Saxophonist, composer and bandleader Virginia Mayhew has appeared in major New York jazz venues from the Blue Note to Carnegie Hall, toured internationally and twice represented the U.S. as a Jazz Ambassador. She is also an active jazz educator and founded the Greenwich House Music School Jazz Workshop.

On this 1998 episode of Piano Jazz, Mayhew and McPartland join forces to perform "All the Things You Are" and "Body and Soul." They wrap up the show with a free piece, improvised live in studio, and McPartland closes the hour with "Darn that Dream."

Originally broadcast Spring 1998.

SET LIST

"Au Privave" (Parker)

"All the Things You Are" (Kern, Hammerstein)

"Body and Soul" (Sour, Heyman, Green)

"This Time the Dream's on Me" (Arlen, Mercer)

"The More I See You" (Mack, Warren)

"Quiet Nights" (Jobim, Kaye, Lees)

"Free Piece" (McPartland, Mayhew)

"Darn that Dream" (Van Heusen, DeLange)

