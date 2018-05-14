Watch Live Sets By Courtney Barnett, Gang Of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers And More

This week, Philadelphia's WXPN and World Cafe Live play host to the NON-COMMvention, an annual gathering of noncommercial music radio station staffers and industry pros. This year's featured performers include Courtney Barnett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Brandi Carlile, Gang of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers, Parquet Courts and more.

Starting Tuesday, enjoy three nights of music — plus a handful of afternoon shows — which will be available to live-stream via NPR Music and . Find the full schedule of set times below.

All set times are approximate and listed in Eastern time.

TUESDAY MAY 15

Evening Showcases

7-7:25 – Craig Stickland

7:30-7:55 –Sunny War

8-8:25 –Parquet Courts

8:30-8:55 –Mitski

9-9:25 –Nilüfer Yanya

9:30-10 –Phoebe Bridgers

10:05-10:30 –Lucy Dacus

10:35-11:05 –Rayland Baxter

11:10-11:40 –Gang of Youths

WEDNESDAY MAY 16

Free At Noon

12-12:25 –Titus Andronicus

12:30-1 –Courtney Barnett

Evening Showcases



7-7:25 – Ricky Hell & The Voidboys

7:30-7:55 –Jacob Banks

8-8:25 –White Denim

8:30-8:55 –Mt. Joy

9-9:25 –Starcrawler

9:30-10 –Natalie Prass

10:05-10:30 –Jeff Rosenstock

10:35-11:05 –Low Cut Connie

THURSDAY MAY 17

Free At Noon

12-12:25 –Jade Bird

12:30-1 –Brandi Carlile

Evening Showcases

7-7:25 –William Prince

7:30-7:55– The Wood Brothers

8-8:25 –King Tuff

8:30-8:55 –The Record Company

9-9:25 –Hop Along

9:30-10 –Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

10:05-10:30 –Sweet Spirit

10:35-11:05 –Angelique Kidjo

FRIDAY MAY 18

Free At Noon

12-12:25 – Belly

12:30-1 – Editors

