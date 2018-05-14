Watch Live Sets By Courtney Barnett, Gang Of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers And More
This week, Philadelphia's WXPN and World Cafe Live play host to the NON-COMMvention, an annual gathering of noncommercial music radio station staffers and industry pros. This year's featured performers include Courtney Barnett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Brandi Carlile, Gang of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers, Parquet Courts and more.
Starting Tuesday, enjoy three nights of music — plus a handful of afternoon shows — which will be available to live-stream via NPR Music and . Find the full schedule of set times below.
All set times are approximate and listed in Eastern time.
TUESDAY MAY 15
Evening Showcases
7-7:25 – Craig Stickland
7:30-7:55 –Sunny War
8-8:25 –Parquet Courts
8:30-8:55 –Mitski
9-9:25 –Nilüfer Yanya
9:30-10 –Phoebe Bridgers
10:05-10:30 –Lucy Dacus
10:35-11:05 –Rayland Baxter
11:10-11:40 –Gang of Youths
WEDNESDAY MAY 16
Free At Noon
12-12:25 –Titus Andronicus
12:30-1 –Courtney Barnett
Evening Showcases
7-7:25 – Ricky Hell & The Voidboys
7:30-7:55 –Jacob Banks
8-8:25 –White Denim
8:30-8:55 –Mt. Joy
9-9:25 –Starcrawler
9:30-10 –Natalie Prass
10:05-10:30 –Jeff Rosenstock
10:35-11:05 –Low Cut Connie
THURSDAY MAY 17
Free At Noon
12-12:25 –Jade Bird
12:30-1 –Brandi Carlile
Evening Showcases
7-7:25 –William Prince
7:30-7:55– The Wood Brothers
8-8:25 –King Tuff
8:30-8:55 –The Record Company
9-9:25 –Hop Along
9:30-10 –Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
10:05-10:30 –Sweet Spirit
10:35-11:05 –Angelique Kidjo
FRIDAY MAY 18
Free At Noon
12-12:25 – Belly
12:30-1 – Editors
