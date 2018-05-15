© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Watch Live: Phoebe Bridgers, Gang Of Youths, Rayland Baxter And More

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published May 15, 2018 at 8:00 AM CDT

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 15, watch , Gang Of Youths, Rayland Baxter and more perform during the first night of public radio's NON-COMMvention 2018. The show streams live via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

Find Tuesday evening's full schedule below; all set times are shown in Eastern Standard Time and are subject to change.

TUESDAY MAY 15

7;00 p.m. - 7:25 p.m. – Craig Stickland

7:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. –Sunny War

8:00 p.m. - 8:25 p.m. –Parquet Courts

8:30 p.m. - 8:55 p.m. –Mitski

9:00 p.m. - 9:25 p.m. –Nilüfer Yanya

9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. –Phoebe Bridgers

10:05 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. –Lucy Dacus

10:35 p.m. - 11:05 p.m. –Rayland Baxter

11:10 p.m. - 11:40 p.m. –Gang Of Youths

NON-COMM runs Tuesday, May 15 through Friday, May 18. Check out the full schedule of performances.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
