Lake Street Dive On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published May 16, 2018 at 11:12 AM CDT
In this session, we have some serious musicians who trained at a conservatory and make carefully arranged music with tricky harmonies. Sound like a recipe for fun? It is. This is Lake Street Dive we're talking about, and if you've heard any of the original music they make, you know they take all the most fun bits of pop, soul, disco, jazz, rock and roll and stitch them together into something all their own. Lake Street Dive's latest album is called Free Yourself Up.

The four original members met at New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and each have their own super power. Bridget Kearney is a slick beast on the bass. Mike Calabrese finds the right feel for each song behind the drum kit. Mike "McDuck" Olson keeps it snappy on trumpet and guitar. And Rachel Price has an unforgettable voice that's both powerful and playful at the same time. They all trade off writing songs. And they've welcomed a new member on this album, the impressive Akie Bermiss on keys.

Lake Street Dive perform live, tells stories about the old days on tour when they stuffed a big bass into the front seat of their Subaru and what it's like to spend the Fourth of July with Stephen Colbert. Hear it all in the player.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
