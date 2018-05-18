Harry 'Sweets' Edison On Piano Jazz

Harry "Sweets" Edison (1915 - 1999) was a legendary stylist of jazz trumpet. From his days as a soloist in the Count Basie Band to his time as a studio musician for the likes of Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, he was known for the sweet, muted tones that were his namesake. On this episode of Piano Jazz, originally broadcast just months before he passed away in 1999, Edison joins McPartland and bassist Andy Simpkins for "Dejection Blues" and "No Greater Love," along with one of his originals, "Centerpiece."

Originally broadcast Winter 1999.

SET LIST

"Mean To Me" (Ahlert, Turk)

"Dejection Blues" (Brown)

"Sunday" (Conn, Krueger, Miller)

"In a Sentimental Mood" (Ellington)

"No Greater Love" (Jones, Symes)

"I Wish I Knew" (Gordon, Warren)

"Warm Valley" (Ellington)

"Centerpiece" (Hendricks, Edison)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.