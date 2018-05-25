© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Dr. Dog On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published May 25, 2018 at 11:04 AM CDT

Who do you still know from eighth grade? And what's your relationship? Do you check in on Facebook to see how many kids, pets and houses they have? Or have you built an entire career together and made it work for decades, like the co-frontmen of the band Dr. Dog?

Scott McMicken and Toby Leaman met in the eighth grade in the 1990s. They started putting out music together in the early 2000s and went on to form Dr. Dog in Philadelphia. Over the course of nine studio albums, they did it their own way: They built their own studio and cultivated their fan base with spunky songs and wild live shows. From the outside, it seemed like they had it all figured out. But when it came time to make their 10th album, McMicken came to the band with an idea...or really an anti-idea. I can't quite say it on the radio, but I can say the gist of Scott's idea. "F*** Dr. Dog." What does that mean? How did McMicken's bandmates react? And how did they turn that statement into a new album called Critical Equation?

I talk to McMicken about all that, but first you'll hear a live performance from Dr. Dog of songs from the band's latest album. Listen in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger