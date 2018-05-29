New Mix: James Blake, Luluc, Angelique Kidjo Covers Talking Heads

This past week singer James Blake quietly dropped an incredible new song called "Don't Miss It." Like much of his work, it's both sultry and synthetic – a mix of seductive melodies and warped production, including a piano that keeps slipping out of tune. On this week's show we share "Don't Miss It" and try to make sense of its haunting meditations on the fleeting nature of life.

Also on the show: West African singer Angelique Kidjo covers Talking Heads' classic "Once in a Lifetime" for her complete reimagining of the band's 1980 album Remain in Light; Australian duo Luluc reflects on the need to look inward to find true happiness, while another Australian singer, Gabriella Cohen, digs into what she calls the "music machine" and finds we're all more alike than we are different.

That, plus Swedish singer Thomas Jonsson, who writes and records as I'm Kingfisher, shares a breezy, carefree ballad he used to sing to his daughter before she drifted off to sleep called "Topography of Gabon." And we introduce you to the melodic guitar rock of New Zealand's The Beths.

