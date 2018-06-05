© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

New Mix: The 1975, Nothing, Laurie Anderson On Hurricane Sandy, More

By Bob Boilen,
Catherine ZhangRobin Hilton
Published June 5, 2018 at 11:41 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Laurie Anderson, cover art for Nothing, Audible, Liminal
Clockwise from upper left: Laurie Anderson, cover art for Nothing, Audible, Liminal

Music often touches on the intimate and ephemeral — a fleeting crush, the deteriorating relationship, a euphoric, one-night-only celebration. But songs on this week's episode of All Songs Considered grapple with more sweeping, thematically weighty subjects, from xenophobia and immigration (IDLES) to Hurricane Sandy (Laurie Anderson) to the inherent meaninglessness of life (Nothing) — things beyond individual control.

Also on the show: a cool Tiny Desk entry from the neo-soul group Audible; the distinctively millennial reflections of The 1975's newest single; the wishful thinking of New York songwriter Sam Evian; and excerpts from the "endless mixtape" of Liminal, the newest project of Icelandic rock band Sigur Rós.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
Catherine Zhang
See stories by Catherine Zhang
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton