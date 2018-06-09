© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Watch The Fairfield Four & The Campbell Brothers Perform Live

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published June 9, 2018 at 8:00 AM CDT

Tonight the World Cafe presents an evening of black gospel music, bringing together the classic gospel quartet singing of The Fairfield Four and The Campbell Brothers, who perform a rich variety of material from the African American Holiness-Pentecostal repertoire.

These performances are part of the project, a year long initiative the brings together live performances, radio features and a , tracing the story of gospel music's role and influence in contemporary rock, R&B and soul music.

All set times are approximate and listed in Eastern time.

Showtimes:

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. - The Fairfield Four

9:30 - 10:30 p.m. - The Campbell Brothers

