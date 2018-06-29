New Music Friday For June 29: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now
It's an exciting week for new music. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks to NPR's Rodney Carmichael, Ann Powers, Stephen Thompson and Tom Huizenga, along with WBGO's Nate Chinen about the best releases for June 29. This includes Drake's highly-anticipated double album, Scorpion, Florence and the Machine's tentative turn toward optimism with High as Hope, previously unheard and unreleased music from jazz legend John Coltrane and much more.
Featured Albums
Featured Song: "I'm Upset"
Featured Song: "Just A Fool"
Featured Song: "Shadow of the Pines"
Featured Song: "Batter My Heart"
Featured Song: "Patricia"
Featured Song: "One More For The Road"
Featured Song: "Untitled Original 11383"
Other notable releases for June 29: Let's Eat Grandma: I'm All Ears, Gorillaz: The Now Now, The Essex Green: Hardly Electronic, Charles Lloyd & The Marvels + Lucinda Williams: Vanished Gardens,Protoje: A Matter Of Time,Tropics: Nocturnal Souls.
