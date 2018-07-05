Barbara Carroll On Piano Jazz

Pianist and vocalist Barbara Carroll (1925 – 2017) was described as a joyous and swinging jazz stylist. A dear friend of McPartland's, Carroll had a monumental career. When she was a guest on the programin 1979, she had just started her engagement at Bemelmans Bar in Manhattan, where she would go on to perform for a remarkable 25 years. In this episode from the first season of Piano Jazz, she plays an original, "Barbara's Carol," and duets with McPartland on a timely rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely."

Originally broadcast Spring 1979.

SET LIST:

"Barbara's Carol" (Carroll)

"Dancing on the Ceiling" (Hart, Rodgers)

"Isn't She Lovely" (Wonder)

"In Some Other World" (Carroll)

"Just the Way You Are" (Carroll, Revel)

"Laura" (Raskin)

"Blues Blues" (Carroll)

"Satin Doll/How High the Moon" (Ellington, Mercer)

